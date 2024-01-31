Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uniting Canada with Robert Dorion & Chris Barber
channel image
LauraLynnTV
12 Subscribers
5 views
Published a day ago

Robert Dorion will be joining us today. Robert is a French Canadian from Quebec whose goal is to expose the governments abuse of power and overreach. We will be talking about the recent Emergencies Act decision and other issues facing Canada.


Chris Barber will also join the show today. Chris was a part of the Freedom Convoy and is on trial for 7 federal charges and faces 10 years in prison.


Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]


Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN




☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson

Keywords
ottawachris barberfreedom convoyrobert dorion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket