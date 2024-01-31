Uniting Canada with Robert Dorion & Chris Barber

Robert Dorion will be joining us today. Robert is a French Canadian from Quebec whose goal is to expose the governments abuse of power and overreach. We will be talking about the recent Emergencies Act decision and other issues facing Canada.





Chris Barber will also join the show today. Chris was a part of the Freedom Convoy and is on trial for 7 federal charges and faces 10 years in prison.





Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN













☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson