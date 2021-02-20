CNN, NBC paid Antifa Activist John Sullivan $70K for Filming Capitol Riots

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Utah Activist John Sullivan, founder of INSURGENCE USA, organized an Antifa Protest Near US Capitol Before It Was Stormed at 11am, and Tweeted About BLM Buses in DC on the 6th. During his time with the microphone the Utah leader of Black Lives Matter John Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House!” Said we're gonna burn this Sh*t down. Sullivan then called for a “Revolution!”