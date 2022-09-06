X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Globalist Illusion Is Coming To An End, People See The Economic Illusion

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2867a - Sept 5, 2022 -
The Globalist Illusion Is Coming To An End, People See The Economic Illusion
The [CB]/[WEF] are now in the process of trying to control the protests, this will increase as the economic situation gets worse. Russia is now shutting down gas until sanctions are removed. The people of Germany are blaming the corrupt politicians and not Putin. The globalist economic illusion is coming to an end.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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