BREAKING: WORM EGGS FOUND IN VIALS: GERMAN DOCTORS REPORT HATCHING EGGS IN VAXX

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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
by Stew Peters March 4, 2022
The bioweapon marketed as a ‘vaccine’ has proven to be an injectable death wish in many cases. Now, the US is expecting a new rollout of dangerous jabs with terrifying ingredients. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose these developing details and her plans to collaborate with experts to find out more.
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