Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"I Want to Ask for your Solidarity with who are Dying in Palestine due to the Irresponsibility of the Israeli gov't, which Continues Killing Women & Children" - Lula da Silva, Pres. of Brazil
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Lula da Silva, President of Brazil:

"I want to ask for your solidarity with the women and children who are dying in Palestine due to the irresponsibility of the Israeli government, which continues killing women and children,"

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

