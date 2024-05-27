"I Want to Ask for your Solidarity with who are Dying in Palestine due to the Irresponsibility of the Israeli gov't, which Continues Killing Women & Children" - Lula da Silva, Pres. of Brazil

Lula da Silva, President of Brazil:
"I want to ask for your solidarity with the women and children who are dying in Palestine due to the irresponsibility of the Israeli government, which continues killing women and children,"
