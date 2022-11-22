The Poor Have a Name. Silent Children's Mission is Dedicated to Serving Them.

Silent Children's Mission, a worldwide Catholic charitable organization inspired by St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, is radically living the vocation to build a culture of life for the world's poorest children. Join John-Henry Westen and learn about the incredible work done by Executive Director Francisca Burg-Feret and her team. Get informed, get involved, and make a difference in the lives of countless children worldwide.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Francesca_BurgFeret_112222
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Francesca_BurgFeret_112222
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.