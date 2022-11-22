The Poor Have a Name. Silent Children's Mission is Dedicated to Serving Them.

Silent Children's Mission, a worldwide Catholic charitable organization inspired by St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, is radically living the vocation to build a culture of life for the world's poorest children. Join John-Henry Westen and learn about the incredible work done by Executive Director Francisca Burg-Feret and her team. Get informed, get involved, and make a difference in the lives of countless children worldwide.

