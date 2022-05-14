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Dr. Peter Chambers & Todd Callender - WHO Pandemic Treaty & War on Humanity
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257 views • May 14, 2022
We're joined again tonight by Dr. Peter Chambers, a 37-year combat veteran, having previous worked as a Special Operations Surgeon for the Green Berets, and Lawyer Todd Callender to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the War that has been waged against humanity and what can be done about it.
You can follow Todd Callender's work here:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Dr. Chambers' work can be found here:
https://fullspectrumamerican.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
You can follow Todd Callender's work here:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Dr. Chambers' work can be found here:
https://fullspectrumamerican.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
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