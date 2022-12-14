NEIOH - These are magnificent Frequencies sent by Galactic Forces that are changing the Frequency of areas they touch. Peace can be felt here. This is being done frequently to assist Earth in one of the greatest times of challenges ever known. They look like pillars of fire.
Jeju Island, South Korea, October 26, 2022
