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"Somebody please explain this to me."
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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290 views • Yesterday

"Somebody please explain this to me."

"How is it that after switching to LED lights and solar panels and wind farms... our electric bills keep going up?"

"Let's stop pretending that this is about saving energy. It's about control."

"The same people pushing this climate narrative—they're flying private jets to conferences to lecture you about your carbon footprint."

"They preach sustainability while they outsource production to countries that are burning more coal than ever."

"None of this is about the environment. It's about control over your wallet, over your energy use, over your behaviours." 🎯

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pleasesomebodyexplain this to me
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy