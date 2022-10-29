Satanists Run The World and I Was A Strawman for them all in the World Financial Structure

Ronald Bernard reveals Intelligence Agencies are the criminal organisations involved in corruption, fraud, wars, manipulation, deception, Satanism, child crime on Earth and, Intelligence Agencies and others around the world are all friends and, they have to stick to Rules and Regulations they created to keep society suppressed. - (but they violate what they refer to as the authority of the god’s document under The Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution.)

Australia's Government is null & void - NO Constitutional authority to govern for the last 49 years: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzsD83hscgtu/ change Constitutional wording in 1973 without a referendum. (parliament removed “the Commonwealth of”)

and, Australia’s Parliament Attorney General administrate the authority of my Security order and my Protection order for MJ-12, the Controller on Earth they all violate, “whose in charge of the authority of the god’s document I hold over me, under The Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution.”

There’s NO democracy! the Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation: https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en/

hoax vaccine is not a drug. it’s graphene-based nanotechnology “not declared and no authorisation.": https://www.bitchute.com/video/RNhxNGvPn44L/

IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE: The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing People!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B5czOo6QbaH0/

Governments have illegally forced we sovereign people of Earth to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they have knowingly violated our God given rights to choose our own paths because Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself, where accountability is applied to thought, intent, action outside the flow of Creation.

Dr Campra talks about strange objects found in vaccine vials and hypothesizes what they might be: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hraTtSvJgBmo/

All Agendas on Earth after 1970 Invoking are in defiance to creation, because Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Clearance Diver withdrew from the game after a clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under The Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my: https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold against them.

HOAX VACCINE IS NOT A DRUG. IT’S GRAPHENE-BASED NANOTECHNOLOGY “NOT DECLARED AND NO AUTHORISATION” https://www.bitchute.com/video/RsQRlkkZ7kc3/

AUSTRALIAN SATANIST DEATHBED CONFESSION “UPPER INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES CREATING A SATANIC THEOCRACY”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxTUkHNmeRmt/

....