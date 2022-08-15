The Book of The Revelation of Jesus Christ, Chapters 6-11, KJV

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Expect food shortages to get worse. Are you prepared to survive the upcoming cold weather season without electricity and nat gas? Today we read chapters 6 through 11 in the book of The Revelation of Jesus Christ. Know the parable of the fig tree-we are the end times generation. Special blessings are reserved for those that read and obey the words of The Revelation of Jesus Christ. Sorry to post this so late...the internet is super slow here. Thank you for watching. Take care and God bless you.