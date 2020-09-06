The Revelation of Jesus Christ Intro

The Book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ



Introduction



Revelation 1:3 - Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.



Revelation 22:7 - "Behold, I am coming soon! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy in this book."

Blessed!



For many Christians, the Book of Revelation is a mystery, a book that is too confusing to even bother to read and study.



The information found in the book of Revelation so connects the rest of the bible that it should be studied by everyone.



To fully comprehend this book is to open the light of Christ as revealed in the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.



This book is meant to instruct and edify.



But many of us are denied the blessings that will come from the reading, speaking, and understanding of this great book of the Bible.



This is the only book in the Bible that begins and ends with a blessing on those who read and keep what is written in it.



I do not believe God was playing games with us by promising a blessing on all who keep what they cannot possibly understand.



2 Peter 3:3 - First of all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires.