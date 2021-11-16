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C4I = Call 4 Investigation, Nov. 14, Stand Up against Election Fraud.
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20 views • November 16, 2021
Patricia J H S features Dr. Douglas Frank's evidence of Election Fraud, with Mike Lindell as hope for real election reform for US all. 13 minutes....
Also, touches on AstroWorld and demons...!?!
Also, touches on AstroWorld and demons...!?!
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