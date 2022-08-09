Trump Raid: America Is An Occupied Nation Under Full Authoritarian Control

The FBI has stooped to a NEW LOW.

Yesterday, August 8th, President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago was broken into & RAIDED by the FBI. This has never happened in United States

history, and the corruption grows further!

The judge who gave the green light to this FBI raid had PERSONALLY worked for Jeffery EPSTEIN!

Mike Zhao, who is a CCP survivor, joins to talk about the dangerousness of the absence of Rule of Law, and how we can fight to stop this communist activity from progressing!

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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

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