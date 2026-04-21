Citizen Reform

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Regular citizens need to start talking about what comes next. How should society be rebuilt after the planned economic collapse that is now unfolding? Do we let the psychopaths who currently rule continue to command us or do we launch our own citizen led alternatives? Please, show this video to anyone you know who hasn’t thought about this yet.