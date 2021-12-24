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Ephesians 4. WHATEVER HAPPENED TO NEW TESTAMENT CHRISTIANITY AND WHY IS IT BACK NOW?
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Satan is the man of sin. He has ruled over this world for the past 1680 years by lying to us about being able to utilize religions and bibles of men and all moral standards of men Gen. 3:4-5.. His rule comes to an end in about 2062, when the Christ's Kingdom is restored John 12:31!
You can find the Second coming of our Lord Commentary on the Royal New Testament with Job, Psalms and Proverbs@ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
or you can send a $45 check or money order to Randall Maxwell for for a hardback commentary: to 16462 Highway 203 Wellington Texas 79095
For inquiries call (806) 416 0747
The Perfect Law of Liberty online for free @
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
You can find the Second coming of our Lord Commentary on the Royal New Testament with Job, Psalms and Proverbs@ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
or you can send a $45 check or money order to Randall Maxwell for for a hardback commentary: to 16462 Highway 203 Wellington Texas 79095
For inquiries call (806) 416 0747
The Perfect Law of Liberty online for free @
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
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