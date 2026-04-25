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Intensive work of the US Air Force air bridge between Europe and the Middle East
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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68 views • 14 days ago

Intensive work of the US Air Force air bridge between Europe and the Middle East.

Adding, from earlier this morning.

Trump told Fox News he canceled Witkoff and Kushner’s trip to Islamabad

'I said, 'nope, you’re not making 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. You’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing'

(Iran did not agree to meet with them)

Adding:

The Iranian delegation has flown out of Pakistan (to talk only with Pakistani's)

Pakistani Prime Minister met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi 

Iran's top military command warns the US of a response if the blockade and piracy continue 

Summary of Iran’s FM visit to Islamabad:

1. Emphasis on the 10 conditions & full commitment to them.

2. Readiness for rational & fair negotiation.

3. US has no right to set red lines for talks.

4. Iran will not surrender to US excesses (including no naval blockade)

5. The need for Pakistan's neutrality

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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