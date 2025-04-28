The Thin Blue Crooked Line & Brotherhood of Silence

Source: Victor Ramos Testimony, Archive (dot) org

Freemasons are actually Satanic torturers, sex traffickers, murderers, pedophiles, and genocidal maniacs. They are the worst criminals you could ever meet. Not every police officer is a Freemason, but important police officers in positions of power are often corrupted and forced to join the Freemasons via Satanic bribery, corruption, extortion, coercion, and torture. Most can be found by their Judeo-Masonic Kabbalah "Birth-Rite Gematria Name Coding".

The police chiefs, the Feds (most certainly the DoJ executive admins) and most importantly, those within power within the Federal Government are Freemasons.

Are all Law Enforcement Officers in the United States Masonic? Yes, it is true, the vast majority are Freemasons, Prince Hall Masons or Order of the Eastern Star members. People become cops because they want to be able to exert control and force on other people. They certainly don’t do it “to serve and protect.” Cops in the US are not legally bound to protect the public in any case. The Supreme Court has made that patently clear. They become cops so they can be authority figures, period.

Now, how does that relate to Freemasonry? Freemasons seek to control society, to create “order out of chaos” based on the materialistic view of life to which they subscribe. Masons believe they alone hold the ancient knowledge that gives them the insight to act as the architects of society. That’s why you will find masons behind all of the major efforts at social upheaval around the world, the American Revolution, the French Revolution, WWI, korvid, etc. It’s all about control.





Lesson Four:

⦿ GLOBAL CANCER ➤ Jews + Freemasons = "G"angsters.

--------------------------------------

⦿ Judaism = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Germans = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Fascist = 322 (Satanic)

--------------------------------------

⦿ Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.