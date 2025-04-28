BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Thin Blue Crooked Line & Brotherhood of Silence
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1586 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 5 days ago

Source: Victor Ramos Testimony, Archive (dot) org

Freemasons are actually Satanic torturers, sex traffickers, murderers, pedophiles, and genocidal maniacs. They are the worst criminals you could ever meet. Not every police officer is a Freemason, but important police officers in positions of power are often corrupted and forced to join the Freemasons via Satanic bribery, corruption, extortion, coercion, and torture. Most can be found by their Judeo-Masonic Kabbalah "Birth-Rite Gematria Name Coding".

The police chiefs, the Feds (most certainly the DoJ executive admins) and most importantly, those within power within the Federal Government are Freemasons.

Are all Law Enforcement Officers in the United States Masonic? Yes, it is true, the vast majority are Freemasons, Prince Hall Masons or Order of the Eastern Star members. People become cops because they want to be able to exert control and force on other people. They certainly don’t do it “to serve and protect.” Cops in the US are not legally bound to protect the public in any case. The Supreme Court has made that patently clear. They become cops so they can be authority figures, period.

Now, how does that relate to Freemasonry? Freemasons seek to control society, to create “order out of chaos” based on the materialistic view of life to which they subscribe. Masons believe they alone hold the ancient knowledge that gives them the insight to act as the architects of society. That’s why you will find masons behind all of the major efforts at social upheaval around the world, the American Revolution, the French Revolution, WWI, korvid, etc. It’s all about control.


Lesson Four:

⦿ GLOBAL CANCER ➤ Jews + Freemasons = "G"angsters.

--------------------------------------

⦿ Judaism = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Germans = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Fascist = 322 (Satanic)

--------------------------------------

⦿ Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
testimonythin blue linevictor ramos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy