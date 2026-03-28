Ep. 185 Part 3 "The Eye Exam of the Future" - Dr. Chris Wroten

The future of eye care may be closer than we think.





In this episode, Dr. Chris Wroten joins us to discuss some of the most exciting innovations in modern ophthalmology. From experimental eye drops that may help slow cataracts to contact lenses designed to monitor health and deliver medication, researchers are exploring new ways to treat eye disease.





We also explore emerging technologies such as AI-guided laser procedures, new treatments for glaucoma, and drug-releasing contact lenses that could transform how doctors manage eye conditions.





If you're interested in the future of medicine, vision science, and breakthroughs in eye care technology, this conversation offers a fascinating look at what may come next.





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