Episode 165: Myth or Truth- Heavy Metals and Toxins Lead To Heart Disease? With Dr. Kahn

Dr. Kahn shares the truth about heavy metals and toxins contributing to heart disease and even ED. Dr. Kahn shares not only the problem but tips on what can be done to reverse the damage from environmental toxins that are contributing to our poor health today. Also, don’t miss his thoughts on CVD and the viral disease.





06:47 The clues that you may have clogged arteries, bad vascular supply, and how to determine if you’re having an artery damage





08:19 Every human over 35 should wonder if they’re aging at a rapid pace internally





09:33 Coronary Artery Calcium Scan or Heart Artery Calcium Scan





15:53 Can heavy metals and toxicities cause heart disease?





20:33 Heavy metal excess may promote memory issues and various forms of dementia





21:00 We live in a dirty world, biotoxins and heavy metals aren’t the only ones we’ve got





22:34 The number of people with a high mercury level is very often those high-income people buying at the fancy grocery stores and eating at the fancy restaurants





24:02 How to avoid or lessen metal and toxins exposure





26:19 When you look at rates of heart disease around the United States, the highest rates per capita are all in the South





29:53 Some of the cardiovascular issues that Dr. Kahn is seeing today since COVID has been an issue





About our Guest:





Dr. Kahn is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Director of Cardiac Wellness, Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC. He is a graduate Summa Cum Laude of the University of Michigan School of Medicine. He lectures widely on the cardiac benefits of vegan nutrition, mind body practices and heart attack prevention. He writes blogs for MindBodyGreen, OneGreenPlanet, Aloha.com, and Forksoverknives.com. He also writes for Readers Digest Magazine as the Holistic Heart Doc and his first book, The Whole Heart Solution.