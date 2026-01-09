BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Myth of the Progressive Majority: How the Radical Left Hijacked the Democrat Party
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
70 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 day ago

For years, Americans have been told that the Democratic Party’s sharp ideological shift simply reflects the will of its grassroots base. This essay challenges that claim head-on, arguing that a small but highly disciplined progressive-Marxist faction—representing only a fraction of registered Democrats—has leveraged institutional capture, narrative control, and cultural intimidation to steer party policy far beyond the preferences of most rank-and-file voters. Drawing on membership numbers, historical patterns of institutional infiltration, and the lived disconnect between everyday Democrats and elite activism, the piece contends that today’s party direction is driven less by democratic demand than by bureaucratic enforcement. It calls on moderate Democrats and classical liberals to recognize the imbalance, reclaim their political voice, and decide whether their party remains a coalition of citizens—or hardens into an ideological cathedral that no longer speaks for them.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-myth-of-the-progressive-majority

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokedemocratic socialismneomarxismpolitical ideologyinstitutional capturedemocrat party takeoverprogressive marxismmedia narrative controlsilent majority votersneomarxist influenceamerican liberalismfrees peech crisispolitical reform now
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy