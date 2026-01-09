The Myth of the Progressive Majority: How the Radical Left Hijacked the Democrat Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For years, Americans have been told that the Democratic Party’s sharp ideological shift simply reflects the will of its grassroots base. This essay challenges that claim head-on, arguing that a small but highly disciplined progressive-Marxist faction—representing only a fraction of registered Democrats—has leveraged institutional capture, narrative control, and cultural intimidation to steer party policy far beyond the preferences of most rank-and-file voters. Drawing on membership numbers, historical patterns of institutional infiltration, and the lived disconnect between everyday Democrats and elite activism, the piece contends that today’s party direction is driven less by democratic demand than by bureaucratic enforcement. It calls on moderate Democrats and classical liberals to recognize the imbalance, reclaim their political voice, and decide whether their party remains a coalition of citizens—or hardens into an ideological cathedral that no longer speaks for them.
READ & LISTEN NOW:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-myth-of-the-progressive-majority