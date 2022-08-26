Why Biden’s student loan relief plan is a SOCIALIST FAILURE

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Glenn Beck
Aug 25, 2022 After announcing plans to cancel millions of Americans' student loan debt from college, President Biden may think he's Robin Hood. But he couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, not only is Joe's plan entirely unconstitutional, but it's a socialist FAILURE instead. Because instead of redistributing wealth from top earners to the most needy, Biden really is just robbing the poor: 'Man, he's the worst socialist ever.' Glenn explains it all — plus the DISASTROUS effects this student loan forgiveness plan could have on America — in this clip.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABfBqgDUMZ4