NLP Coaching | NLP & Time Line Therapy® - Getting Rid of A Phobia

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http://nlpcoaching.com NLP Coaching | The Tad James Co.
Watch Drs. Tad and Adriana James help a client get rid of her phobia. Spectacular! NLP & Time Line Therapy® at its best!
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