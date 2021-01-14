Lies, propaganda, and hypocrisy in DC and with big tech is now festive

If you ever wondered, what it was like just before the American civil war, well look around you, turn on the television, and pursue through social media. Lies, propaganda, family and friends turning on each other. Hypocrisy. The hypocrisy in DC and with big tech is now festive. It is accepted by normal people who side with a left leaning ideology, and I see the signs everywhere, that these people, our friends, our family, our colleagues, are ready to form together to turn you into the state, for simply being an American, and siding with free speech, and the constitution. Myself, and almost every conservative I know whose feet aren’t in the rabbit hole, condemn what we saw at the Capitol on January 6th. President Trump condemned it. But, democrats, now pushing for impeachment say he condemned it to late. They also say he incited the violence. But, if your being honest, nowhere in his speech did he even hint at storming the capitol. His rhetoric and his disdain for DC politics is earned and justified. But DC is not used to this kind of decorum, so they attacked him and undermined his authority As the President of the United states every step of the way. President Trumps Disdain for them grew, and both sides spent four years in a back and forth childish game of he said she said, while this nation suffered, and slipped further away from unity. Now they want unity. They got what they wanted, and tore this country apart in the meantime, and now they want unity? Trump has his share of responsibility, but so does the rest of them, especially on the left.