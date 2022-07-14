CHP Talks: Barry Neufeld & Paul Jaffe—Defending Freedom of Speech at the Supreme Court

July 14, 2022: My two guests this week are Barry Neufeld, School Trustee for 26 years in Chilliwack, BC and his lawyer, Paul Jaffe, who will be taking their case to the Supreme Court of Canada in October. Barry is defending his reputation and his freedom of speech against the defamatory character attacks of Glen Hansman, former President of the BC Teachers’ Federation. This case is critical. If an elected school trustee can be silenced by the LGBTQ lobby groups, then no parent, teacher or elected official can expect his or her rights to be protected by Canada’s Charter and highest court.

A court document with a brief overview of the defamation case may be found here:

https://www.scc-csc.ca/WebDocuments-DocumentsWeb/39796/MM020_Respondent_Barry-Neufeld.pdf

Donations to Barry’s legal costs may be made by e-transfer to:

[email protected]

or by donating to his GiveSendGo page:

https://givesendgo.com/G352V





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