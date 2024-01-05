Race Hustler

‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ is the lifeblood of the hustle — but it’s on the chopping block.

D.E.I. is a trojan horse for unqualified libs to gain undue power and influence.

Is America really ‘racist’?





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (4 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344288570112