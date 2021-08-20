DR. CARRIE MADEJ ON THE COVID "VACCINE" TYRANNY - CALLS FOR CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE

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INCREDIBLY GOOD impassioned statement from Dr. Carrie Madej on the Ted and Austin Broer Show (radio) August 18, 2021. After giving an overview of the evil agenda being imposed upon the world, she calls for civil disobedience NOW. Pull your children out of the public schools. Nurses and doctors should walk out of their medical facilities. HIGHLY recommended! AUDIO ONLY.