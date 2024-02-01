Healthy Living Livestream: Calories in Food - Scientific or Utter Nonsense?

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Jan 31, 2024





In this 30 minute crash course, you’ll learn…





- What calories really are and why science has been misguided.





- Why counting calories won’t help you lose weight and what to focus on instead.





- Where our body’s energy really comes from will surprise you!





Take my short and fun quiz! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/quiz





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4afn1l-healthy-living-livestream-hygiene-and-beauty-products-health-innovation-or-.html