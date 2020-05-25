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Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc vs. Remdesivir / Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
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44 views • May 25, 2020
Original URL:
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=zB-_SV-y11Y

Published on May 18, 2020
(altCen Ed. note: video was removed by YouTube and later reinstated - http://archive.is/UdAsc ). If you’ve watched the news lately, you might be under the impression that a medicine President Trump touted as a possible game changer against coronavirus— has been debunked and discredited. Two divergent views of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, have emerged: the negative one widely reported in the press and another side you’ve probably heard less about. Never has a discussion about choices of medicine been so laced with political overtones. Today, how politics, money and medicine intersect with coronavirus.
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Full Measure is a weekly Sunday news program focusing on investigative, original and accountability reporting. The host is Sharyl Attkisson, five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting. She is backed by a team of award winning journalists.

Each week, we have a cover story that explores untouchable topics in a fearless way including: immigration, terrorism, government waste, national security and whistleblower reports on government and corporate abuse and misdeeds.

Full Measure is broadcast to 43 million households in 79 markets on 162 Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MyTV, Univision and Telemundo affiliates. It also streams live Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Read more about us at: http://fullmeasure.news/about
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Keywords
mainstream media lieszinccovid-19hydroxychloroquinequininetherapeuticscovid treatmentazithromycinremdesivirz-packplaquenilcovid hype
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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