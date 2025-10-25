Rebuilding the Ark — Liberty Ark Podcast EP11 | Faith, Action & Restoration

In Rebuilding the Ark, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela explore what comes after awakening — the work of restoration. Drawing from The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts reflect on how individuals and communities can live out divine principles of truth, trust, and integrity to create a culture that honors freedom and purpose. What we explore: • What it means to rebuild in alignment with truth • How individual integrity supports collective change • The balance between spiritual vision and practical action • Overcoming fear, fatigue, and discouragement • The deeper purpose of community and service Key takeaway: Rebuilding the Ark is not about escape — it’s about creating a vessel strong enough to carry truth through the storm. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

