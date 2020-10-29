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A Tale of Two Campaign's: Trump's Airport Rally's vs Sleepy Joe's 'Super Spreader' Backyard Circle Events
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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13 views • October 29, 2020
Watching the last week of the United States 2020 Presidential election is quite a contrast in campaign's between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Obama Vice President and challenger Joe Biden. We see Trump flying all over the US and holding two and sometimes three Super rally's a day and then we have Sleepy Joe Biden basically staying on the East Coast and holding mini-stop speeches where he has hardly anyone present for his speeches. He has called in Obama to help him with his campaign 'parking lot' social distancing rally's, but even those rally's are not getting that many people out where as Trump is getting thousands of supporters out to what CNN calls his 'Super spreader' rally's. Anyway, this time next week we will see who America chooses as their 46th President, but judging by the turnouts at the two campaign rally's it looks like Donald Trump is well on his way to staying on as the United States Commander in Chief. I will be watching all of this from my viewpoint up here in Canada.
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