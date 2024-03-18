InfoWars - Dr. Jane Ruby - THE SPIKE PROTIEN IS A LIE - 3-17-2024

BOMBSHELL: Just like the SARS Cov 2 virus has never been isolated in its whole and pure form from an ill individual, the synthetic spike protein has never been proven to exist according to frontline physician, Dr. Lee Merritt. And therefore, treatments claiming to remove them are suspect. GUEST: Dr. Lee Merritt: https://TheMedicalRebel.com Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine Venmo: @Jane-Ruby
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.