Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Dr. Jane Ruby - THE SPIKE PROTIEN IS A LIE - 3-17-2024
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
381 Subscribers
329 views
Published 18 hours ago

BOMBSHELL: Just like the SARS Cov 2 virus has never been isolated in its whole and pure form from an ill individual, the synthetic spike protein has never been proven to exist according to frontline physician, Dr. Lee Merritt. And therefore, treatments claiming to remove them are suspect. GUEST: Dr. Lee Merritt: https://TheMedicalRebel.com Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine Venmo: @Jane-Ruby

Keywords
sars cov 2syntheticdr lee merrittspike proteindr jane ruby

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket