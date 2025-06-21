Epic❗️The defiant Iranian Symphony orchestra conducted by maestro Majid Entezami with footage of Iran's missile strikes

❗️The defiant Iranian Symphony orchestra conducted by maestro Majid Entezami with footage of Iran's missile strikes.

🎶🚀🇮🇷Epic.

Adding:

Erdogan told the Iranian Foreign Minister that he was ready to facilitate technical negotiations on the nuclear dispute, including a meeting between the leaders of the United States and Iran, his office reported.

Turkish President Erdogan said that Israel's attack was intentionally planned to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks.

Also Erdogan added that "the fate of Tehran and Istanbul is one".