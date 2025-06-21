Epic❗️The defiant Iranian Symphony orchestra conducted by maestro Majid Entezami with footage of Iran's missile strikes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The defiant Iranian Symphony orchestra conducted by maestro Majid Entezami with footage of Iran's missile strikes.
🎶🚀🇮🇷Epic.
Adding:
Erdogan told the Iranian Foreign Minister that he was ready to facilitate technical negotiations on the nuclear dispute, including a meeting between the leaders of the United States and Iran, his office reported.
Turkish President Erdogan said that Israel's attack was intentionally planned to sabotage US-Iran nuclear talks.
Also Erdogan added that "the fate of Tehran and Istanbul is one".