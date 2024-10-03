Laith Marouf & Dr Mohammad Marandi tour destroyed suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, after Iran retaliates.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hizbullah's Media Relations Office organised a tour of Beirut's southern suburb (Dahieh), to give the world a glimpse of the mass destruction of civilian infrastructure as a result of Zionist (Israeli) indiscriminate bombardment of the area. Laith Marouf and Dr Mohammad Marandi, along with Hadi Hotait behind camera, joined the tour and commented on what they saw, the retaliation of Iran, Hizbullah repelling invading forces, and the coming expansion of the war.
Filmed: 02/10/2024
