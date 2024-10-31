“Turbo cancer” has entered the mainstream media news cycle, and Fox News 45 Baltimore brought on Dr Paul Marik to talk about it.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is stunning.
“Turbo cancer” has entered the mainstream media news cycle, and Fox News 45 Baltimore brought on censored doctor Paul Marik to talk about it.
“There seems to be an association between ... vaccination, particularly the boosters, and the development of turbo cancer.”
This is a holy-smokes moment. It's hard to believe they actually aired this.
Source @Edward Dowd
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/