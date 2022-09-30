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The Top 20 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Globe
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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263 views • September 30, 2022

Flat Earth has long been denigrated, derided and disparaged as being the most crackpot of all conspiracy theories, marginalized, mocked and ridiculed for centuries as being an ignorant ancient unscientific worldview, but the facts of the matter are far from what you have been told. When thoroughly examined and diligently researched with an open-mind, any skeptical critical-thinker will find it is actually the tilting, wobbling, spinning space-ball Earth promoted by NASA and taught in schools that is truly ridiculous and unscientific. The following are 20 ways anyone can prove for themselves that Earth is a level stationary plane.

I have intentionally made this to be the most concise yet comprehensive introduction to the Flat Earth possible, packed with proofs and rebuttals to common objections, like an update to my original 200 Proofs. Please help share this documentary on your social medias and with all the globe-Earthers in your life.

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sciencenasatruthflat earth
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