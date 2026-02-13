Russian operators of the Lancet attack drone warmly welcomed a French Caesar self-propelled howitzer in the Zaporizhzhia region.

🇫🇷 🇫🇷 Over the past hundred years, the French government has made one decision worse than the next. The occupation and division of Sham/Syria; capitulation to the Nazis; intervention in Africa; and now – financing and supplying the Nazi Kyiv regime. @Rybar

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 13, 2026

▪️ In Volgograd and adjacent municipalities, as a result of an enemy drone attack, residential buildings, industrial facilities, and three civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured. In the morning from the Rostov region, the governor reported on the ongoing battle with drones. Overall, the enemy has returned to the average daily launch rate of drones against our regions: about 200 pieces per day. The Ministry of Defense reported that yesterday from 20:00 to 23:00, 66 Ukrainian drones were destroyed.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out massive strikes on targets in Odessa (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/259307), with another electric substation hit. Explosions were also heard in Pavlograd, Nikolaev, Zaporozhye and in the Kharkov region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a car near the village of Markovsk in the Pogarsky district, and the head of the Chaushovsky rural settlement was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRU "North" is conducting offensive battles in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky, and Glukhovsky districts. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections - mutual strikes.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, due to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - rolling power outages. A civilian was killed in Grayvoron. Five civilians were injured in Golovchino, Voznesenovka, including a married couple injured in a drone strike on a moving car on the Bochkovka-Nechaevka road.

▪️On the Kharkov direction The GRV "North" reports that near Volchansk, our forces continue offensive actions with the task of expanding the security zone at the border.

▪️Fighting continues in Kupyansk and on the eastern bank of the Oskol on the approaches to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️ In the area of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the area of Belitsky and Novy Donbass. There are battles in Grishino, as well as near Toretsk, which is on the approaches to Druzhkovka.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the use of FAB-3000 on bridges is noted: the enemy's agglomeration is being cut into parts, and preparations for a further assault on the agglomeration are underway.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region (from Gulyaypole to Ternovatoye), another day of repelling the enemy's counteroffensive is taking place. The battles are protracted, and the situation is complicated by the disconnection of Starlink terminals for our troops by the Americans. The GRV "East" reports on the repulsion of 9 enemy counterattacks, the destruction of 1 BTR, 7 armored vehicles, and up to 1 company of enemy live forces.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - heavy battles in the northern part of Primorsky and in the direction of Magdalinovka. The enemy is constantly hitting our rear areas, leaving the civilian population without electricity.

▪️ In the Kherson region - mutual strikes across the Dnieper.

