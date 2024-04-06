BRUTAL MASSACRE: Russia Discovered and Destroyed Classified NATO BASE Along with Militants In IZYUM

On April 5, 2024, the Russian army conducted another brilliant operation to destroy strategically important military facilities in the territory of Ukraine. So a few hours ago it became known that the Russian combat aviation and missile forces launched a targeted missile strike on classified military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO forces in the Kharkiv region. Powerful explosions were recorded in cities such as Izyum and Kharkiv....................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/