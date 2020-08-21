Your Water is Being Poisoned on Purpose... ("Mission 100 in 30")

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Here's the video test from Justin Ballard that I was talking about in this video: https://youtu.be/OYY1NSe9YJY
And here's Justin Ballard's website where he currently has posted the water test results from the lab that tested his water in California: http://www.cleanwaterplease.com
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #Mission100in30