LA FIRESTORMS: Incinerated Cars Yet Shrubbery Untouched 🤔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA
http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com or call: 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer: There is always a risk of investment and there is no guarantee of any kind.
WATCH NEXT: • 🔥 PALISADES FIRE -- SAME OLD SCRIPT!! 🚨
I'm here to help you live fully and freely, pushing back against medical/political tyranny and helping you "read between the lies" so you don't get bamboozled, snookered and hogwashed by the powers-that-shouldn't be. Join me here Mon-Fri daily at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern for new, encouraging (and sometimes snarky) empowering content daily!
👉 Subscribe to this channel so you don't miss out! @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall
👏 Get on my free Substack for my written commentary on these burning issues peggyhall.substack.com
🌴 We are here part-time in FL, still part-time in CA, taking a break from the crime, chem-clouds, and communism, oppression, tyranny, anxiety, danger and hostility... gee, did I miss anything?
🇺🇸 Get your EXEMPTION DOCUMENT (for each state) here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/cl...
Thank you for your support!
✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:
https://peggyhall.substack.com/
🙏 Donors and paid subscribers are invited to our private monthly live webinars the last Saturday of every month at 4 pm pacific. Thank you for your support! I could not do this important work without your help.
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS