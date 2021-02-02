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I call Center for Immigration Studies
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41 views • February 02, 2021
If you have seen my videos you will recall this document entitled "The Jewish Stake in America's Changing Demography" put out in October 2001 by the Center for Immigration Studies. They say some pretttttty damning stuff in it. Well I call them and ask about it. I try to come off to her as a regular guy who just happened to discover Zionism during my time off in the pandemic.
https://cis.org/contact
https://cis.org/Report/Jewish-Stake-Americas-Changing-Demography
https://cis.org/contact
https://cis.org/Report/Jewish-Stake-Americas-Changing-Demography
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