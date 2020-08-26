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Chromosome 8 w/ David Icke and Dr. Kaufman
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5989 views • August 26, 2020
The rt-PCR diagnostic test doesn’t look for “covid-19”. They have never actually isolated that virus or met any of the Koch’s postulates to prove it exists or how it transmits. We have known that since the beginning. What we didn’t know was what genetic material the test was looking for exactly, but now we do - Chromosome 8.
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