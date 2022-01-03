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WWII in Australian Film & Television
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23 views • January 03, 2022
N/A - Wings of Destiny (1940)
00:07 The Rats of Tobruk (1944)
N/A - The Overlanders (1946)
N/A - Always Another Dawn (1948)
02:48 The Desert Rats (1953)
N/A - A Town Like Alice (1956)
N/A - Spyforce (1971–1972)
N/A - Over There (1972–1973)
N/A - Marion (1974) - TV miniseries
N/A - The Sullivans (1976-1983)
N/A - The John Sullivan Story (1979) - TV film
05:26 Attack Force Z (1981)
08:07 A Town Like Alice (1981) - TV miniseries
09:39 Tenko (1981–1984)
N/A - Outbreak of Hostilities (1981) - TV film
11:50 The Highest Honor (1982)
N/A - Silver City (1984)
N/A - The Last Bastion (1984) - TV miniseries
N/A - The Cowra Breakout (1984) - TV miniseries
N/A - The Dunera Boys (1985) - TV minseries
14:34 An Indecent Obsession (1985)
N/A - Rebel (1985)
N/A - Emma's War (1986)
16:51 Death of a Soldier (1986)
N/A - Fragments of War: The Story of Damien Parer (1988) - TV film
19:13 Tanamera: Lion of Singapore (1989) - TV miniseries
19:42 The Heroes (1989) - TV film
21:13 Prisoners of the Sun (1990)
23:08 Heroes II: The Return (1991) - TV film
N/A - Which Way to the War (1994) - TV pilot
N/A - The Last Bullet (1995)
25:29 Paradise Road (1997)
27:56 15 Amore (1998)
29:33 In a Savage Land (1999)
N/A - Changi (2001) - TV miniseries
30:36 Kokoda: 39th Battalion (2006)
N/A - Curtin (2007) - TV film
33:17 Australia (2008)
35:17 Broken Sun (2008)
37:25 Sisters of War (2010) - TV film
41:38 Canopy (2013)
43:02 Parer's War (2014) - TV film
N/A - Radio Treason (2015)
00:07 The Rats of Tobruk (1944)
N/A - The Overlanders (1946)
N/A - Always Another Dawn (1948)
02:48 The Desert Rats (1953)
N/A - A Town Like Alice (1956)
N/A - Spyforce (1971–1972)
N/A - Over There (1972–1973)
N/A - Marion (1974) - TV miniseries
N/A - The Sullivans (1976-1983)
N/A - The John Sullivan Story (1979) - TV film
05:26 Attack Force Z (1981)
08:07 A Town Like Alice (1981) - TV miniseries
09:39 Tenko (1981–1984)
N/A - Outbreak of Hostilities (1981) - TV film
11:50 The Highest Honor (1982)
N/A - Silver City (1984)
N/A - The Last Bastion (1984) - TV miniseries
N/A - The Cowra Breakout (1984) - TV miniseries
N/A - The Dunera Boys (1985) - TV minseries
14:34 An Indecent Obsession (1985)
N/A - Rebel (1985)
N/A - Emma's War (1986)
16:51 Death of a Soldier (1986)
N/A - Fragments of War: The Story of Damien Parer (1988) - TV film
19:13 Tanamera: Lion of Singapore (1989) - TV miniseries
19:42 The Heroes (1989) - TV film
21:13 Prisoners of the Sun (1990)
23:08 Heroes II: The Return (1991) - TV film
N/A - Which Way to the War (1994) - TV pilot
N/A - The Last Bullet (1995)
25:29 Paradise Road (1997)
27:56 15 Amore (1998)
29:33 In a Savage Land (1999)
N/A - Changi (2001) - TV miniseries
30:36 Kokoda: 39th Battalion (2006)
N/A - Curtin (2007) - TV film
33:17 Australia (2008)
35:17 Broken Sun (2008)
37:25 Sisters of War (2010) - TV film
41:38 Canopy (2013)
43:02 Parer's War (2014) - TV film
N/A - Radio Treason (2015)
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