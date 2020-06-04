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** BREAKING: PHASE III TERRORIST ALERT ** – Dave Hodges/Mike Adams
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359 views • June 04, 2020
** BREAKING: PHASE III TERRORIST ALERT ** Antifa Terrorists to be Bused to Rural “White” Areas – Mike Adams/Dave Hodges
Video: https://www.youtube.comwatch?v=8N1MllxTT8A
ALERT: ** Blacklives Matter
XX WE WILL BE ASSASSINATING WHITE FAMILIES UNTILL JUSTICE IS SERVED!!! WE WILL SET UP IN WHITE NEIGHBORHOODS AND CITIES. ITS TIME TO TAKE ACTION!!!!! ALL WHITE PEOPLE MUST PAY FOR THEIR SINS. THEY ARE EVIL AND JEALOUS HUMAN BEINGS. LETS SEE YOU MOURN OVER YOUR UNCOOKED DISEASE HAVING FAMILIES FOR ONCE WHITE BABIES, OLD WHITE PEOPLE, LAWYERS, POLICE, ETC!! P.S. THERE ARE OVER 100 OF US THE MISSION WILL BE DONE!!!! XX
** Natural News: Wednesday, June 03, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Today Natural News has learned that Antifa operatives are organizing a plan to bus large numbers of Antifa terrorists to the vicinity of Sparta, Illinois, where they will be directed to target rural white Americans by burning farm houses and killing livestock. The purpose of the attack, according to sources, is so that Antifa can send a message to white America that “not even rural whites are safe” from the reach of Antifa, and that if their radical left-wing demands are not met, all of America will burn (not just the cities).
Sources tell Natural News that Antifa terrorists are currently expected to move along state routes 154 and 4, seeking out rural targets including isolated homes and farms to cause maximum mayhem and property destruction. Although our sources did not specifically mention the methods by which killing livestock would be accomplished, it seems almost certain that firearms would be the most effective way for Antifa terrorists to achieve that morbid goal.
Note: Facebook will not allow you to share this story from NaturalNews.com, as Facebook has blacklisted this entire website in order to censor reporting that exposes Antifa and other criminals operating in America. To share this story, look for it on Trump.news and share from there.
Note it is possible that Antifa may alter its planned routes of destruction based on the appearance of this report. Although our sources are highly reliable individuals, the information / disinformation warfare tactics of Antifa are incredibly advanced, and part of the Art of War is to make your enemy think you’re in one place while you’re actually attacking another.
We are told that the timing of this attack is “this coming weekend,” which could indicate Friday, Saturday or Sunday night. Today we are urging the citizens of Sparta to prepare for the possibility of Antifa terrorism activities in their area. We are especially urging individuals who have houses located near the major highways to be on alert for attempted arson, property destruction, shootings or the killing of livestock.
About Sparta, Illinois
Sparta, Illinois is a small town of just 4,300 people according to the 2010 census. It is located in Randolph County and is roughly 45 miles southeast of St. Louis, the regional home of the Ferguson, Missouri riots of 2014. Rural towns around Sparta include Blair, Tilden, Coulterville, Baldwin, Cutler, Willisville, Bremen and Chester.
Illinois, dominate by anti-gun Democrats, is a state where citizens are not allowed to defend themselves with firearms. This is likely why Antifa is targeting Illinois for the kind of destruction that would be immediately halted by a barrage of return gunfire in states like Texas, Florida or Tennessee. In Illinois, Antifa terrorists practically have their own shooting gallery of unarmed civilians who have been forcibly disarmed by the corrupt anti-Second Amendment politicians in Chicago.
By turning Illinois into a gun-free zone, Chicago lawmakers have transformed the state into a shooting gallery for Antifa terrorists.
We encourage all law enforcement in Randolph County to be on high alert this coming weekend. This will not be your normal weekend of dragging overdosed methed-up, heroin-addicted white boys to the emergency rooms in Chester and Waterloo. This is going to be something on an entirely different level, if Antifa makes good on its current plans.
Antifa has been labeled a terrorist organization by President Trump, and the actions of Antifa — property destruction, arson, looting, attempted murder of police officers and extreme violence toward innocent people — reveals the terrorism goals of the radical left-wing organization. With this tactic of moving into rural America, Antifa seems to be deciding that burning down left-wing cities isn’t having the fear effect they hope to achieve. For many nights, Antifa groups have been threatening to fan out to the suburbs and start targeting “white America.”
Now, it seems they are planning to expand into rural America, at least in “gun-free” areas where the citizens can’t shoot back.
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-03-antifa-terrorists-sparta-illinois-burn-farmhouses-kill-livestock.html
Video: https://www.youtube.comwatch?v=8N1MllxTT8A
ALERT: ** Blacklives Matter
XX WE WILL BE ASSASSINATING WHITE FAMILIES UNTILL JUSTICE IS SERVED!!! WE WILL SET UP IN WHITE NEIGHBORHOODS AND CITIES. ITS TIME TO TAKE ACTION!!!!! ALL WHITE PEOPLE MUST PAY FOR THEIR SINS. THEY ARE EVIL AND JEALOUS HUMAN BEINGS. LETS SEE YOU MOURN OVER YOUR UNCOOKED DISEASE HAVING FAMILIES FOR ONCE WHITE BABIES, OLD WHITE PEOPLE, LAWYERS, POLICE, ETC!! P.S. THERE ARE OVER 100 OF US THE MISSION WILL BE DONE!!!! XX
** Natural News: Wednesday, June 03, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Today Natural News has learned that Antifa operatives are organizing a plan to bus large numbers of Antifa terrorists to the vicinity of Sparta, Illinois, where they will be directed to target rural white Americans by burning farm houses and killing livestock. The purpose of the attack, according to sources, is so that Antifa can send a message to white America that “not even rural whites are safe” from the reach of Antifa, and that if their radical left-wing demands are not met, all of America will burn (not just the cities).
Sources tell Natural News that Antifa terrorists are currently expected to move along state routes 154 and 4, seeking out rural targets including isolated homes and farms to cause maximum mayhem and property destruction. Although our sources did not specifically mention the methods by which killing livestock would be accomplished, it seems almost certain that firearms would be the most effective way for Antifa terrorists to achieve that morbid goal.
Note: Facebook will not allow you to share this story from NaturalNews.com, as Facebook has blacklisted this entire website in order to censor reporting that exposes Antifa and other criminals operating in America. To share this story, look for it on Trump.news and share from there.
Note it is possible that Antifa may alter its planned routes of destruction based on the appearance of this report. Although our sources are highly reliable individuals, the information / disinformation warfare tactics of Antifa are incredibly advanced, and part of the Art of War is to make your enemy think you’re in one place while you’re actually attacking another.
We are told that the timing of this attack is “this coming weekend,” which could indicate Friday, Saturday or Sunday night. Today we are urging the citizens of Sparta to prepare for the possibility of Antifa terrorism activities in their area. We are especially urging individuals who have houses located near the major highways to be on alert for attempted arson, property destruction, shootings or the killing of livestock.
About Sparta, Illinois
Sparta, Illinois is a small town of just 4,300 people according to the 2010 census. It is located in Randolph County and is roughly 45 miles southeast of St. Louis, the regional home of the Ferguson, Missouri riots of 2014. Rural towns around Sparta include Blair, Tilden, Coulterville, Baldwin, Cutler, Willisville, Bremen and Chester.
Illinois, dominate by anti-gun Democrats, is a state where citizens are not allowed to defend themselves with firearms. This is likely why Antifa is targeting Illinois for the kind of destruction that would be immediately halted by a barrage of return gunfire in states like Texas, Florida or Tennessee. In Illinois, Antifa terrorists practically have their own shooting gallery of unarmed civilians who have been forcibly disarmed by the corrupt anti-Second Amendment politicians in Chicago.
By turning Illinois into a gun-free zone, Chicago lawmakers have transformed the state into a shooting gallery for Antifa terrorists.
We encourage all law enforcement in Randolph County to be on high alert this coming weekend. This will not be your normal weekend of dragging overdosed methed-up, heroin-addicted white boys to the emergency rooms in Chester and Waterloo. This is going to be something on an entirely different level, if Antifa makes good on its current plans.
Antifa has been labeled a terrorist organization by President Trump, and the actions of Antifa — property destruction, arson, looting, attempted murder of police officers and extreme violence toward innocent people — reveals the terrorism goals of the radical left-wing organization. With this tactic of moving into rural America, Antifa seems to be deciding that burning down left-wing cities isn’t having the fear effect they hope to achieve. For many nights, Antifa groups have been threatening to fan out to the suburbs and start targeting “white America.”
Now, it seems they are planning to expand into rural America, at least in “gun-free” areas where the citizens can’t shoot back.
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-03-antifa-terrorists-sparta-illinois-burn-farmhouses-kill-livestock.html
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