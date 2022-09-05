5/9/22 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT 26519 , MISCONDUCT REF WINTON KEENAN 416017

UPLOAD POLICE HELCOPTER INTIMIDATION



18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.



8/9/22 RAF HERCULES UNSAFE FLY MY HOME ⁣26540



7/9/22 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY 26535, MISCONDUCT NORTUMBRIA POLICE REF



5/9/22 G-BOJZ NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE AGAIN 26520 PERP WAS DOING 130MPH AT 20M ALT, BLUE WHITE SINGLE ENGINE PIPER OVER MY HOME NO WING ID



(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson



⁣(Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and

savagery.



The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the

desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by

committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of

civilians)



"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye



⁣If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary J G.



⁣http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter. Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly

remind the target they are being watched.



⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.



Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian.

