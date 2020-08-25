This is how they will remove your child from you

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Relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health
https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2019/A99
So Is This the Reason For All The FEMA CAMPS That Have Been Sitting Idle?
Related Info:
Australia: Authorities Give Themselves Power to Remove Children From Parents to Ensure COVID Compliance:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/08/australia-authorities-give-themselves-power-to-remove-children-from-parents-to-ensure-covid-compliance.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0b3DesvjvY
WarriorOfVirtue44 YT Channel