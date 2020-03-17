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The Truth About Wind Turbine Blades And The RENEWABLE GREEN ENERGY MYTH!!! (MIRRORED)
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259 views • March 17, 2020
The Truth About Wind Turbine Blades And The RENEWABLE GREEN ENERGY MYTH!!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/UBaX9iu38JY
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Renewable green energy is a myth. Sure it sounds nice and seems like a great idea but unfortunately the 46 ton fibreglass wind turbine blades used in the “green renewable energy” sector are largely comprised of non recyclable materials that are ending up in landfills! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth points out the irony of the present day “Green Energy Movement” that is dumping thousands of tons of "non-recyclable" supposedly renewable wind turbine blades in the country's landfills creating an even bigger problem than the issue they were originally trying to solve!
Sources:
https://www.educationviews.org/landfill-begins-burying-non-recyclable-wind-turbine-blades/
https://www.thegazette.com/subject/news/business/green-iowa-wind-energy-giant-blades-landfills-midamerican-alliant-20191117
https://eu.argusleader.com/story/news/city/2019/08/27/why-sioux-falls-landfill-has-crack-down-dumping-minnesotas-wind-turbine-blades/2125629001/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/1/the-trouble-with-wind-farms/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-01-10/renewable-green-energy-myth-50000-tons-non-recyclable-wind-turbine-blades-dumped
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/436178/Iran-electricity-issue-should-we-expect-blackouts-again
https://www.hydrogenfuelnews.com/solar-panel-waste-could-be-a-serious-problem-for-asia-by-2030/8539189/
https://www.hydrogenfuelnews.com/solar-panel-waste-could-be-a-serious-problem-for-asia-by-2030/8539189/
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
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Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
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SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
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POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
Mirrored from YouTube channel Press For Truth at:-
https://youtu.be/UBaX9iu38JY
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber?
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pft-demonetized-if-i-had-1-for-every-subscriber
Renewable green energy is a myth. Sure it sounds nice and seems like a great idea but unfortunately the 46 ton fibreglass wind turbine blades used in the “green renewable energy” sector are largely comprised of non recyclable materials that are ending up in landfills! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth points out the irony of the present day “Green Energy Movement” that is dumping thousands of tons of "non-recyclable" supposedly renewable wind turbine blades in the country's landfills creating an even bigger problem than the issue they were originally trying to solve!
Sources:
https://www.educationviews.org/landfill-begins-burying-non-recyclable-wind-turbine-blades/
https://www.thegazette.com/subject/news/business/green-iowa-wind-energy-giant-blades-landfills-midamerican-alliant-20191117
https://eu.argusleader.com/story/news/city/2019/08/27/why-sioux-falls-landfill-has-crack-down-dumping-minnesotas-wind-turbine-blades/2125629001/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/1/the-trouble-with-wind-farms/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2020-01-10/renewable-green-energy-myth-50000-tons-non-recyclable-wind-turbine-blades-dumped
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/436178/Iran-electricity-issue-should-we-expect-blackouts-again
https://www.hydrogenfuelnews.com/solar-panel-waste-could-be-a-serious-problem-for-asia-by-2030/8539189/
https://www.hydrogenfuelnews.com/solar-panel-waste-could-be-a-serious-problem-for-asia-by-2030/8539189/
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/donate-cryptocurrencies/
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
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