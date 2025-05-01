BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does God Really Erase My Sins Completely?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 views • 4 days ago

🙏 Welcome back to "Words From The Word" with Pastor Roderick Webster!

In today’s devotion, Pastor Webster continues the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" by focusing on an amazing truth: God not only forgives your sins — He completely erases them!
Be encouraged as you hear about the depth of God’s love, mercy, and complete forgiveness toward those who trust in Him.

📖 Key Scriptures:
    Romans 8:1 — "There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus..."
    Colossians 2:14 — "Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us..."
    Isaiah 38:17 — "Thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back."
    Psalms 103:12 — "As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us."

✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:
    The difference between human forgiveness and divine forgiveness
    How God fully erases your sins — not just partially
    Why you can live in the joy and freedom of forgiveness
    How Scripture assures us that forgiven sins are gone forever

🙌 Once forgiven, your sins are cast behind God's back, buried in the depths of the sea, and remembered no more! What a Savior!

Keywords
forgiveness of sins, daily devotion, jesus saves, no condemnation, grace and mercy, christian encouragement, christian forgiveness, words from the word, pastor roderick webster, gospel truth, does god erase my sins, divine forgiveness, romans 8 1, psalms 103 12, isaiah 38 17, sins forgiven forever
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Hymn

00:24The Concept of Forgiveness

01:19God's Promise of Forgiveness

01:59Understanding Sin and Forgiveness

03:18God's Complete Forgiveness

04:59Biblical Assurance of Forgiveness

06:07Personal Testimony and Reflection

09:01Conclusion and Final Thoughts

