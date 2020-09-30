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Could Amy Coney Barrett actually outlaw abortion? Legal scholar reacts
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11 views • September 30, 2020
Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz discusses the various issues that Trump's SCOTUS nomination of Amy Coney Barrett could bring up if the potential Justice is confirmed to the Court, including the much talked-about topic of women's reproductive rights and the Roe V. Wade precedent. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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