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X22 - The Deep State/Central Banks Prepare To Reverse All Economic Policies, Who Is In Control?
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330 views • January 15, 2021
The [DS]/[CB] are now moving to undo everything Trump has done over the 4 years. They want the Economy back to the way it was so they can move it into the great reset plan. There is only one problem, they elite are not in control.
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